Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Partners With WoW To Adapt NFTs Into Movies, TV Shows

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine is aiming to create opportunities for women in the male-dominated NFT industry. As reported by Variety, Hello Sunshine has now collaborated with World of Women (WoW) which will enable her to adapt non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into movies, web shows and more. To forge the partnership, Reese Witherspoon's production company is reportedly planning to create a World of Women character franchise into the showbiz world that will include a wide range of feature films and TV series.

Reese Witherspoon opens up on her initiative

In her recent interaction with Variety, Reese Witherspoon candidly spoke about her initiative and explained how the world of crypto and NFT is massively dominated by men. She believes that there are inspiring communities like WoW that make an attempt to create equal opportunities for women amid the boom of new media, content and technology. According to Witherspoon, she is proud of her collaboration and is looking forward to creating a remarkable character universe for women with creative scripted as well as unscripted content.

She added, "We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories."

WoW was established back in July 2021 with over 10,000 artworks from women creators. It immediately stood out as one of the most popular sellers of NFTs. Speaking of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the production company was formed in the year 2016. The main aim of the firm is to develop and create female-oriented stories in the world of TV and cinema.

On the professional front, Reese is gearing up to feature next in Aline Brosh Mckenna's romantic comedy flick, Your Place or Mine. Essaying the role of Debbie, the plot of the upcoming film traces the life of a man who looks after the song of his female best friend to support her as she pursues her lifelong dream. Apart from Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. The release date of Your Place or Mine is yet unknown.

Image: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon