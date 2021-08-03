Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Sold For $900 Million; She Remains Vital Equity Holder

Reese Witherspoon is one of the phenomenal American actors who is also a recipient of numerous prestigious awards for her spectacular performances in movies and TV shows. As per the latest news by Variety, the artist sold her media company, Hello Sunshine, to backed by the private-equity firm, Blackstone Group. The artist announced the news about her collaboration and issued a statement about how they will be partnering with Blackstone.

Hello Sunshine sold for $900 Million

Hello Sunshine was founded by Reese Witherspoon and Strand Equity Founder and Managing Partner Seth Rodsky in 2016. As their partnership with Blackstone, run by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs goes ahead, Reese and Sarah Harden, the CEO of Hello Sunshine, will be joining the new board of the company and will remain pivotal equity holders in the company.

In a recent statement, Reese Witherspoon mentioned, “Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello Sunshine. I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally.”

On the other hand, Sarah Harden expressed her delight in this partnership and stated, “I’m thrilled with this new structure and what it means for us going forward. We have an incredibly ambitious growth agenda ahead. I certainly would anticipate that all of the partners we work with now we will continue to work on”. Further Harden said. “For us, we’ll continue to focus on defining those platform-defining shows. And we’re focused not just on what we do but how we do it. We’re intentionally working to change and transform this industry, creating opportunities for creators who have been structurally sidelined for decades".

While Mayer and Staggs welcomed Hello Sunshine and issued a statement saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Reese, Sarah, and the entire Hello Sunshine team,” It further read, “Hello Sunshine is a perfect fit for our vision of a new, next generation entertainment, technology, and commerce company. We seek to empower creators with innovation, capital, and scale to inspire, entertain, and delight global audiences with engaging content, experiences, and products. Our platform will foster a uniquely creator-friendly culture that gives elite talent the resources they need to create and capitalize on their best, most inventive work. We look forward to backing Reese, Sarah, and their world-class team as they continue to produce and identify dynamic, engaging content for years to come”.

Projects delivered under Hello Sunshine

Some of the popular TV shows and movies by the company included Gone Girl, Lucy in the Sky, Big Little Lies, Master the Mess, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told, Meet My Mom, Turning Point and many more.

