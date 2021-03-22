Reese Witherspoon's Quiz: On Actor's Birthday, Try This Fun Trivia Quiz

Actor Reese Witherspoon entered the movie industry in the year 1991. She made her debut with the movie The Man In The Moon and then worked with Mark Wahlberg in Fear (1996). She got her major breakthrough in the year 1999 with the movie Cruel Intentions where she played the supporting role. In 2019, she also became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Reese Witherspoon's movies also include Sweet Home Alabama, Hot Pursuit, Legally Blonde series, Walk The Line, How Do You Know, Just Like Heaven, This Means War and many more.

Apart from movies, she has also appeared in a variety of television show. She was also seen working with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in The Morning Show. And appeared in the lead role in Little Fires Everywhere which is an adaption of the 2017 novel and is a miniseries. The actor also turned producer backing a number of films and shows. On Reese Witherspoon's birthday, take a quiz to test your knowledge about the actor.

Reese Witherspoon's quiz

Reese Witherspoon was born in which state?

Texas

Louisiana

Washington

Arizona

What did Reese's parents name her for the first time?

Cindy

Jessica

Laura

Emily

What was Reese's character name in the movie Legally Blonde?

Elle

Bella

Cindy

Charlotte

Reese Witherspoon appeared in the sitcom FRIENDS as Rachel's sister, what was her name?

Monica

Jill

Amy

Emma

How many children does Reese Witherspoon have?

2

4

3

5

The actor voiced a character in the movie Monsters vs Aliens, what was the name of the character?

Gallaxhar

Susan Murphy

Wendy Murphy

Katie

Which movie led to Reese winning an Oscar for Best Actress?

Walk The Line

Wild

Fear

Legally Blonde

Which shoe designer made 63 pairs for the actor for her movie Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde?

Jimmy Choo

Chanel

Christian Louboutin

Puma

Who was her co-star in Mira Nair's Vanity Fair?

James McAvoy

James Purefoy

Sofia Vergara

Jon Cryer

In the movie Sing, which animal did Reese voice for?

Mouse

Dog

Pig

Sheep

Reese Witherspoon's quiz answers