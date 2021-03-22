Reese Witherspoon's Quiz: On Actor's Birthday, Try This Fun Trivia Quiz

Quick links:
Actor Reese Witherspoon entered the movie industry in the year 1991. She made her debut with the movie The Man In The Moon and then worked with Mark Wahlberg in Fear (1996). She got her major breakthrough in the year 1999 with the movie Cruel Intentions where she played the supporting role. In 2019, she also became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Reese Witherspoon's movies also include Sweet Home Alabama, Hot Pursuit, Legally Blonde series, Walk The Line, How Do You Know, Just Like Heaven, This Means War and many more.
Apart from movies, she has also appeared in a variety of television show. She was also seen working with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in The Morning Show. And appeared in the lead role in Little Fires Everywhere which is an adaption of the 2017 novel and is a miniseries. The actor also turned producer backing a number of films and shows. On Reese Witherspoon's birthday, take a quiz to test your knowledge about the actor.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.