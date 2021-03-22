Last Updated:

Reese Witherspoon's Quiz: On Actor's Birthday, Try This Fun Trivia Quiz

Reese Witherspoon's quiz: The actor who turns 45 today has been in the industry for more than 20 years. Check out the fun trivia quiz and know more about her.

reese witherspoon's quiz

Actor Reese Witherspoon entered the movie industry in the year 1991. She made her debut with the movie The Man In The Moon and then worked with Mark Wahlberg in Fear (1996). She got her major breakthrough in the year 1999 with the movie Cruel Intentions where she played the supporting role. In 2019, she also became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Reese Witherspoon's movies also include Sweet Home Alabama, Hot Pursuit, Legally Blonde series, Walk The Line, How Do You Know, Just Like Heaven, This Means War and many more.

Apart from movies, she has also appeared in a variety of television show. She was also seen working with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in The Morning Show. And appeared in the lead role in Little Fires Everywhere which is an adaption of the 2017 novel and is a miniseries. The actor also turned producer backing a number of films and shows. On Reese Witherspoon's birthday, take a quiz to test your knowledge about the actor. 

Reese Witherspoon's quiz 

  1. Reese Witherspoon was born in which state? 

  • Texas
  • Louisiana 
  • Washington 
  • Arizona 

  1. What did Reese's parents name her for the first time?

  • Cindy 
  • Jessica
  • Laura 
  • Emily

  1. What was Reese's character name in the movie Legally Blonde

  • Elle 
  • Bella 
  • Cindy 
  • Charlotte 

  1. Reese Witherspoon appeared in the sitcom FRIENDS as Rachel's sister, what was her name? 

  • Monica 
  • Jill 
  • Amy 
  • Emma 

  1. How many children does Reese Witherspoon have? 

  • 2
  • 4
  • 3
  • 5

  1. The actor voiced a character in the movie Monsters vs Aliens, what was the name of the character? 

  • Gallaxhar 
  • Susan Murphy 
  • Wendy Murphy 
  • Katie 

  1. Which movie led to Reese winning an Oscar for Best Actress? 

  • Walk The Line 
  • Wild 
  • Fear 
  • Legally Blonde 

  1. Which shoe designer made 63 pairs for the actor for her movie Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

  • Jimmy Choo 
  • Chanel 
  • Christian Louboutin 
  • Puma 

  1. Who was her co-star in Mira Nair's Vanity Fair

  • James McAvoy 
  • James Purefoy 
  • Sofia Vergara 
  • Jon Cryer 

  1. In the movie Sing, which animal did Reese voice for? 

  • Mouse 
  • Dog 
  • Pig 
  • Sheep 

Reese Witherspoon's quiz answers 

  • Louisiana 
  • Laura 
  • Elle 
  • Jill 
  • 3
  • Susan Murphy 
  • Walk The Line 
  • Jimmy Choo
  • James Purefoy
  • Pig 

 

 

