Regé-Jean Page Addresses Rumours Of Him Playing The Next James Bond; Here's What He Said

Regé-Jean Page recently announced that he will not return for another season of Bridgerton, and a post about this was shared by the official Netflix page of the show Bridgerton. Netizens were shocked to listen to this news and were spreading rumours of him landing an iconic role like James Bond. The actor in a recent interview answered all the rumours regarding him landing the role of James Bond.

Regé-Jean Page addresses the rumours of him landing the role of James Bond

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Regé-Jean Page talked about the rumours of him playing the role of James Bond in the future. The actor said that if someone is British and has done something of note then people start noticing them and start talking about them. He thinks it is fairly normal and he is flattered to be in that category of British people who are getting noticed. Regé didn't reveal anything more about him landing the role of James Bond. Moving on, the actor pointed out that because of the pandemic he is unable to plan too much about the future. He added that making plans about the future in the pandemic is mildly hilarious and he has given up to make any further plans about his future at the moment.

Recently, Bridgerton's Instagram posted an announcement regarding Regé-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton. In the post, a statement was issued saying that the show is bidding 'adieu' to Regé-Jean Page and that the presence of Simon will be missed on the show. More to the point, it was also added that Regé will always remain a part of the family.

Regé-Jean Page also took to his Instagram account to confirm the news. He posted some stills from the sets of Bridgerton and wrote, "The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing". Take a look at his post below.

Regé-Jean Page is currently working on two projects that are set to release in the year 2022. Regé will be seen playing a crucial role in the film The Gray Man. Actors like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are also a part of the project. He will also play a pivotal role in the film called Dungeons and Dragons.

Source: Regé-Jean Page's Instagram