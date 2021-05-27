Regé-Jean Page Admits Leaving 'Bridgerton' Was Like "leaving High-school"

Regé-Jean Page has gained wide popularity after starring in the ongoing television series Bridgerton. While he had played one of the central characters in the first season, it was recently announced that Page was leaving the show. Fans had been since waiting to hear his own take on this matter. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor has finally opened up about his exit. He said that he did not feel nervous during his departure, and even stated the reasons why he felt composed when his character was written out of the series.

Regé-Jean Page on leaving Bridgerton cast

Page has received a strongly positive response for his portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the first season. However, many were disappointed to learn about his absence in Bridgerton season 2. When he was asked whether his exit had made him nervous, he promptly denied that saying, “that’s what was meant”. He explained he was made aware of the fact that his character would only be around for the first season. He further added that one of the “bravest thing” in the genre of romance is “allowing people a happy ending.

The actor also revealed what he did right after it was publicly announced that he would not be a part of Bridgerton season 2. He said that he had kept his phone “across the room” because he didn’t want to see the reactions from fans right away. He further made a comparison of leaving the show with leaving high school, saying that he was “afraid of the unknown” and unlike in the show, he did not make any friends at high school. The actor also acknowledged his Brazilian fans for backing him for the role even though he did not quite match the physical criteria for the role.

Bridgerton is based on the novel series by Julia Quinn which covered the Regency Era in England. The show had premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day last year and has since garnered a massive viewership on the streaming giant. The arrival of the show’s next season is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: REGE-JEAN PAGE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.