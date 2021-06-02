Regé-Jean Page Cast In Anthony Russo's 'The Gray Man' After His Role In 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page quickly rose to fame, thanks to the Shonda Rhimes' show. His role as Simon Hastings or the Duke of Hastings in the period drama has earned him numerous accolades including being a part of the Times' 100 Next List. The actor has now been roped in to play a pivotal part in The Gray Man, helmed by Anthony Russo.

Regé-Jean Page cast in The Gray Man next to Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

In an interview with Variety, Page got candid about his role in the upcoming movie. He showered the film with praises and said that he was glad to work with the people who were not only at the top of their game, but were reinventing it. After Regé-Jean Page's successful debut in Shondaland's Bridgerton, Russo met with Page to discuss the new role. They admitted that Page, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's characters in the movie would be unlike any roles that they have played in the past.

Anthony Russo admitted that he liked working with actors who were "willing to continually reinvent and push themselves". He said that he saw the same potential in Regé-Jean Page and said that he could move in different directions as a performer, even though he was only known for his role as Bridgerton's infamous character. He continued to keep Page's role in the movie a secret.

The director added that the movie wouldn't mainly focus on the actor's appearances as much as it would on their physicality as highly-trained CIA operatives. Comparing the movie to Marvel films, Anthony Russo claimed that The Gray Man would be as demanding as the MCU's movies.

Regé-Jean Page is also expected to be seen in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's Dungeons & Dragons. According to the report by Variety, the actor was immediately interested in the role. Describing his role in the movie, Page said that he was excited about his part and that it was unlike any other roles he had ever done.

As for his role in Bridgerton, the producers revealed on April 2, 2021, that Page would be leaving the show. According to the Instagram post, while Page would exit from the show Phoebe Dynevor, would continue to play the role of Daphne Bassett. The show would move to focus on Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his love life.

IMAGE: REGE-JEAN PAGE'S INSTAGRAM

