Regé-Jean Page Clarifies That He Never Said The ‘I Burn For You’ Dialogue On 'Bridgerton'

Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton’s wedding night sequence in the fifth episode of Bridgerton season 1, has left a mark on the fans. The makers and lead actors sat down for a virtual interaction recently, where Rege reminded audiences that the iconic 'I burn for you' wasn’t actually said by him, but Phoebe Dynevor and that viewers have confused. Scroll along to know what he had to say.

Rege-Jean Page never said the ‘I Burn For You’ dialogue on Bridgerton

Recently, on June 7, 2021, Variety held a virtual interaction between the director, lead actors, and composer of Bridgerton. The ‘Making a Scene’ segment by the outlet, included Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, along with director Sheree Folkson and composer Kris Bowers. The four talked about the steamy scene that takes place in the fifth episode of the debut season of the Regency–era drama, title The Duke and I.

The interaction’s description on YouTube reads, “When Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor first read the script for Simon and Daphne’s wedding night, she didn’t realize that fans would immediately lock onto four little words — “I burn for you”. And this is exactly what, Phoebe had to confess further in the video as she talks about reading the wedding night scene’s script. “You have no idea what lines people are going to care about. That was surprising to me. It wasn’t like I saw ‘I burn for you' in the script and was like, ‘This is what people are going to talk about’”, says Phoebe.

Further on, during the Zoom interaction, Page referred to his on-screen wife, Phoebe Dynevor’s now-famous dialogue ‘I Burn For You’ and noted how a large chunk of the audiences have incorrectly linked it with his character Simon, who actually wasn’t the one to say it. He says, “I do not say, ‘I burn for you’! it’s not my line!”. Further on, the actor who won’t be seen in the upcoming seasons of the show credits the Mandela effect, which means that a big group of people, collectively remember something falsely. Rege laughs as he says, “everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I’ll take as a compliment”.

Image: Bridgerton Instagram

