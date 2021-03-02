Rege-Jean Page Continues Dan Levy's SNL Tradition, Pens A Note For Next Host Nick Jonas

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy who plays David Rose in the show, started an SNL tradition of leaving a thoughtful note for the next guest-host in line, Rege-Jean Page took up the opportunity to continue the tradition. Before Rege-Jean Page, Regina King left a similar sweet note for the Bridgerton actor. Rege-Jean Page too wrote a note for SNL's next guest host, Nick Jonas.

What did Rege-Jean Page write in his note for Nick Jonas?

Also Read | Dan Levy's New SNL Tradition Continues, Regina King Leaves Sweet Note For Rege-Jean Page

In his note for SNL's next-in-line guest host, Nick Jonas, Rege-Jean Page wrote, "Just have the BEST time". Nick took to his Instagram story to show off the kind note by Rege-Jean Page and responded with "That's the plan!" and thanked Rege-Jean for his note with an arm-flexing emoji.

How did the SNL tradition begin?

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Fame Rege-Jean Page Joins Ensemble Cast Of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

After his time hosting the SNL show, Dan Levy left an encouraging note for One Night In Miami actor Regina King. Regina shared the message on SNL's Instagram Story. The message read, "Regina! You Got This!", to which Regina tagged Dan Levy and responded saying he's the best and complimented him on his job as guest host of the previous show.

Following the tradition started by Dan Levy, Regina King too penned a note for Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page. He took to his Instagram account to show off the note which read, "Rege-Jean, you got next and you're going to be amazing." She also mentioned that she was a big fan of Rege-Jean Page's work and drew a heart on his note. Rege-Jean Page wrote in his Instagram Story that he too was a big fan of her work saying, "The feeling is mutual."

Also Read | Dua Lipa And Rege-Jean Page Join The 2021's List Of Time 100 Next

In other news, Rege-Jean Page was nominated in the Times 100 Next 2021 list by Bridgerton's executive producer Shonda Rhimes. In the note to Rege-Jean Page, Shonda Rhimes praised the actor's talent and said Rege's "prospects are timeless". She called Rege-Jean Page a "rare actor". Rege-Jean Page was named under the Phenoms list next to Tiktoker Charli D'Amelio, actor and singer of Drivers License fame Olivia Rodrigo, and actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the Netflix series Never Have I Ever among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.