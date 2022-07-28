English actor Rege Jean Page is currently basking in the success of his latest Netflix film The Gray Man, co-starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Ryan Gosling. In the film, the 34-year-old actor portrays the role of a bad guy as he plays Denny Carmichael, a CIA chief hellbent on capturing Gosling’s dejected spy.

Recently, the Bridgerton actor made his first in-studio appearance at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he opened up about working with Gosling and Hemsworth in the espionage action flick The Gray Man.

When asked about his experience of working with Ryan Gosling and Chris Hemsworth in The Gray Man, Page said that it was both incredible and hilarious. He explained,

"Gosling's got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humour and I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful". He continued, "The 'trash-stache' thing, that's a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like 'Looks like a trash-stache'. There's a ton of those on the cutting room floor."

Earlier, in a chat with Variety, Page even opened up about his role in the film. The 34-year-old actor said, "I try to take all the things I like about myself — everything that you got from those self-esteem classes as a kid — put it in a box, tie up a bow and just hide it. It’s a delight. Hopefully, you plug into the relish that the audience will have going there with you.”

The Saint actor even compared South superstar Dhanush, who played the role of a formidable assassin named Avik San, to Batman, stating how the actor's on-screen persona is twice that of the DC superhero.

Netflix announces The Gray Man sequel

After The Gray Man's success on the OTT giant Netflix, the online streaming platform has officially announced its sequel with Ryan Gosling, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo helming the project. Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about The Gray Man sequel and mentioned,

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."

