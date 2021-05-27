Regé-Jean Page Reacts To Reports About Being Replaced In 'Krypton' Because Of His Colour

British actor Regé-Jean Page, who rose to global recognition with his role in Netflix's show Bridgerton, recently reacted to reports about being replaced in the DC superhero series, Krypton, because he is black. In his latest Variety cover shoot interview, Page opened up about the drama that encircled him after an article by The Hollywood Reporter alleged he was passed over for the role of Superman's grandfather in the Syfy television series because of being a person of colour. In his response, the Roots actor set the record straight on the rumours and said he wanted to be defined by his "success" and not "trauma" and had decided the same long back.

Regé-Jean Page speaks about not being cast in 'Krypton' because he is black

In Regé-Jean Page's latest interview with the magazine, the English actor spoke about his cryptic tweet back in April soon after reports about him being passed over for Seg-El's role in the DC superhero series Krypton made headlines. According to rumours, Geoff Johns, the former chief creative officer at DC Entertainment, passed on Page as the lead actor in the superhero sci-fi drama series over concerns about his ethnicity. Apparently, Johns assumed that fans would expect Seg-El's character to be more like Henry Cavill, the white actor who has been essaying the role of Superman in DC films.

Soon after reports about the same did the rounds on social media, Regé-Jean Page took to his Twitter handle to share a cryptic note without directly addressing anyone or anything. He tweeted, "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh." Page also added, "Still just doing my thing. Still, we do the work. We still fly."

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh.



Still just doing my thing.



Still we do the work.



We still fly.



👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Now, addressing the controversy, the Survivor star told Variety that he said what he had to say in his tweet. Elaborating further on the same, Regé-Jean Page stated he had decided long ago that he would refuse to be defined by "trauma' and would only focus on being defined by "success". He also explained believing in spending his energy and choosing his words carefully and revealed continuing to do so where it will be necessary. Furthermore, he mentioned not wanting to waste a breath in feeding things that are "not worth it".

