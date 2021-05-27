Regé-Jean Page Recalls Working With Russo Brothers While Filming For 'The Gray Man'

British Actor Regé-Jean Page is popularly known for his role as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. The actor was recently cast in Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man. He spoke about how crazy it was to work on the sets of the Russo Brothers. He mentioned how the writers changed the scripts a night before the scene was shot. Take a look at what the actor had to say about working with the director duo.

Regé-Jean Page recalls working on The Gray Man

Regé-Jean Page is a part of The Gray Man which is an action-thriller film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The shoot of the film began on March 1 and Page completed the shoot within a month. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor spoke about how freaky it was to work on the sets of The Gray Man. The standards on the set were insanely high for everyone working in different departments. He mentioned that the directors did not police anyone through the process. They would inform him that he had to do something extremely difficult. He added, "And then they just expect you to be able to do it, because they don’t hire folks who can’t."

The filmmakers rewrote all his scenes every night before the shoot. They told him that since he was from the theatre he could handle it easily. The scripts were rewritten not because of the actor's inability to memorize lines but because the filmmakers wanted to tailer the role carefully. This happened often because they were still getting to know him. Anthony Russo first came to know about the actor when a group of mother on a playground started talking about his role in Bridgerton. Russo knew he wanted Page in his upcoming film.

A look at Regé-Jean Page's movies and shows

Shows like Waterloo Road, For the People, Roots and Spark garnered him immense popularity. Regé-Jean Page's latest works also include Sylvie's Love portraying the role of Chico and Mortal Engines playing Captain Khora. Apart from The Gray Man, the actor will also be seen in Dungeons & Dragon.

Image: Regé-Jean Page's Instagram

