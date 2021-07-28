Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Roped In For Paramount's 'The Saint' Reboot: Reports

Regé-Jean Page captivated the audience's heart with his performance as the charming Duke Of Hastings in Netflix's historical romance series Bridgerton. However after the successful season one of the show, Page decided to quit the show, leaving fans disappointed. Regé-Jean Page will now be seen in Paramount's reboot series of The Saint. The actor had reportedly been roped in to play a lead role in the series.

Regé-Jean Page in the reboot series of The Saint

As per reports by Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page has been cast for a roller in the reboot series of The Saint. The series is based on the early 20th-century adventure novels written by Leslie Charteris that featured a mysterious man named Simon Templar taking down various bad guys. The original Saint series aired back in 1962 and featured Roger Moore playing the titular role of Templar. Meanwhile, the series was also rebooted for a movie in 2017 with Adam Rayner in the title role of Simon Templar.

Page's role and other information about Paramount's upcoming series are still being kept under the wraps. This is Page’s second project with Paramount following the upcoming fantasy-adventure movie Dungeons & Dragons.

Earlier in April this year, the makers of Bridgeton confirmed that Page had exited for the franchise. Taking to their Instagram they left a message saying, "Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony, Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page is set to star in the action thriller film The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie is based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney. As per Deadline, the film is set to be distributed and streamed by Netflix, with a production budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

