Regé-Jean Page Says He Wasn't 'sufficiently Prepared' To Watch Bridgerton's Bold Scenes

Regé-Jean Page, who was seen playing the part of Simon Basset in Netflix's Bridgerton, revealed that his lack of preparation ahead of watching the intimate scenes that are a part of the Netflix series made viewing the same an overwhelming experience. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, when Bridgerton's Duke Of Hastings eventually spoke about whether his family was mentally prepared for Bridgerton's racier scenes, he was quick to exclaim that no one really was. Adding to the same, he said that he himself wasn't ready, even though he was the one who was filmed and was the star of the show. In addition to the same, the leading Bridgerton cast member shared that after watching the relatively bold sequences from the show, a series of red angry face emojis flooded the family WhatsApp groups. But, in the end, Page implied that the family made peace with it as the series was good enough overall.

Amongst several other things that the actor became famous for, there was a scene that instantly became the meme fodder for many. As soon as the sequence in question caught the attention of many, the Twitterati began sharing the clip with a take on it of their own. Some of those can be found below.

"Bridgerton" memes:

A little about Bridgerton:

Bridgerton is set in England's Regency era, during which eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. The part played by Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton is that of Simon Basset, or more popularly known as Bridgerton's Duke Of Hastings. The series found its way to the streamer in the final months of the year 2020. The show that has been created by Shonda Rhimes of Grey's Anatomy fame has become the talking point for many.

A scene ft. Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton :

