Regé-Jean Page Supports Florence Pugh After Latter Gets Trolled For Wearing Sheer Dress

Black Widow actor Florence Pugh managed to ruffle a lot of feathers after she was spotted donning a sheer hot pink Valentino gown at the brand's haute couture show in Paris on Saturday. The actor's dress has become a trending topic of discussion among netizens these days.

Pugh was subjected to a lot of trolling where netizens body-shamed her for the see-through pink gown in which her breasts were partially visible. Although Pugh gave a befitting reply to the trollers, recently The Gray Man fame Regé-Jean Page came out in support of the Little Women actor and slammed the trollers.

Rege Jean Page comes out in support of Florence Pugh

Rege Jean Page was the latest celeb to take a stand for Florence Pugh. The Bridgerton actor condemned the narrow mentality of the netizens and called out 'the boys' via his Instagram stories. In the story, Page reshared Pugh's Instagram post in which she slammed the trollers. Page then wrote, "What. Is. So. Terrifying?" Further giving a befitting reply to the trollers, page added "Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

He then talked about misogyny and asked everyone to be a little responsible, the actor wrote, "The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos [sic] the next few years, in particular, are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake."

Florence Pugh hits back at trolls

Earlier, Florence Pugh slammed the trollers who body-shamed her for donning the sheer gown. Addressing the vulgar and indecent commentary on her look, Pugh defended her body and hailed the 'incredible Valentino dress'. She wrote, "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

Further, she opened up about the patriarchal set-up in a society where a woman will never get liberated from hearing mean comments about her body. She added, "What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. "

Take a look at Pugh's full statement:

Image: AP