Rege-Jean Page Was 'holed Up' In Hotel Room During Dungeons And Dragons Shoot

Regé-Jean Page, who gained massive popularity from his role as Simon Basset in Bridgerton, recently spoke about his time on the show. He left the show after one season. Stating the reason behind this, he had previously shared in an interview that he felt that the storyline of his character had come to a conclusion. Page is gearing up for the release of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will be released on March 31 and also stars Chris Pine.

During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Page credited Bridgerton for the fame he has got. As Colbert asked him how the show’s popularity has affected his life, The Gray Man star recounted his experience of shooting Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves in Northern Ireland. He said that when he was travelling to his hotel room in a taxi, he heard a radio show announcement asking locals to let them know where and when the actor is sighted. For this reason, Page said that he remained in his hotel room for 2-3 months.

Regé-Jean Page hid in his hotel room after popularity

Regé-Jean Page recalled about the time in Ireland, "I got into the car, the ride from the airport, and the driver turned on the radio, and they were running a competition to find me. They were like, ‘Regé-Jean Page is in town, call us if you know where he is.’ So, I just kind of holed up in the hotel for like two-three months. I just basically didn’t leave my room. So, it’s a bit of a mixed blessing."

Regé-Jean Page on navigating in the public

The actor said that he likes to take his time before going out into the world. He said that he wants to be mentally prepared before heading out. This, he said, helps him be ready to engage with the fans.