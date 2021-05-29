Rege-Jean Page's Upcoming Projects Post Departure From 'Bridgerton'

Rege-Jean Page is best known for his appearance in Netflix's period drama, Bridgerton, portraying Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. The actor received Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series NAACP Image Award for his portrayal. However, the actor quit the show after the first season. Let us take a look at Rege-Jean Page's upcoming projects after leaving Bridgerton.

Upcoming Rege-Jean Page's movies

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is upcoming action and thriller helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Apart from Rege-Jean Page, the film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky and DeObia Oparei. The Gray Man is based on a novel of the same name.

The novel was released in 2009 and was written by Mark Greaney. The Gray Man is penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Bankrolled by the brothers' company, AGBO, the action flick is slated to premiere on Netflix. This film is the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons is an upcoming fantasy-adventure film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the lead roles, the film is based on the role playing game of the same name. This film is also a reboot of the film series of the same name.

Apart from, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, the film also will feature Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Jason Wong, Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head. Dungeons & Dragons will be released theatrically on March 3, 2023. It is bankrolled by Paramount Pictures.

Rege Jean Page in Bridgerton

Bridgerton is a television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen. Bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes, the series is based on Julia Quinn's novel series that follows the story of Regency-era London's ton during the season, where debutants are presented at the court. The eight-episode first season premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

Bridgerton stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page, among many others. In Jan 2021, Netflix renewed it for a second season. In April, creator Van Dusen revealed through a Twitter post that the series has been renewed for third and fourth seasons.

