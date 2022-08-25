Regina Hall Reacts To Will Smith's Apology For Chris Rock Post Oscars Feud; 'it's Tough..'

This year the altercation between Academy Award winner Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars stood as the highlight of the ceremony, with several sharing their opinions. While there were some who sided with the actor for his sudden move, others spoke in favour of Rock.

For the unversed, during the Oscars ceremony in March this year, 53-year-old Smith walked onto the stage and hit Chris Rock in reaction to a joke made by the comedian about his wife Jada's baldness which is due to her medical condition, alopecia.

Regina Hall weighs in on Will Smith's apology video for Oscars incident

American actor and comedian Regina Hall, who co-hosted the Oscars in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, recently spoke about the incident and addressed Will Smith's apology video. Will had issued a video on Instagram where he repented over his sudden reaction and also reached out to Chris for a conversation.

During her recent red-carpet appearance for the upcoming movie 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul', Hall addressed the public apology made by the King Richard actor on social media and said how the situation is not easy and she hoped that the two would soon resolve their differences.

"I think it's a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road," 51-year-old Hall told Variety on the red carpet. She added, "The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are," Hall continued. Hall has also shared screen space with Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

She further continued, "I always say any time I feel like someone genuinely, like you know, offering an apology -- I mean, what can you say to that but thank you? I mean, it's great." While publicly apologising for his sudden reaction to Chris' joke at the Oscars, Will Smith in the video said, "I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

(Image: @WillSmith/Instagram/AP)