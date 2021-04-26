Regina King Reacts To The Derek Chauvin Verdict At The Oscars 2021 Opening Speech

Actor and director Regina King recently opened up about the hardships that everyone had to suffer through the past year. While at it, she also reacted to the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial, which came out recently. Scroll along and take a look at what she had to say and more.

Regina King reacts to the Derek Chauvin verdict at the Oscars 2021 opening

Regina King addressed the issues that people around the US have faced during the year 2020 in her opening speech at the Oscars 2021, which were held on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The actor-director said, “It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it”. Further adding, “We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots”.

King, who reacted to the guilty verdict that came out against Derek Chauvin, who was the policeman responsible for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, also shared how the recent news updates have impacted her. She said, “Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a black son, I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that”.

Regina featured at the beginning of the 2021 Oscars in an opening ceremony which was produced by Steven Soderberg. Producers and directors of the ceremony had committed that the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony would be closer to a movie than a tv show. It was held partially at two venues, which included the Oscars home - Dolby Theatre as well as the Union Station.

All the COVID-19 precautions were taken care of, with all the attendees getting a Real-Time – PCR test done before they entered the venue. The nominations were announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a virtual ceremony on March 15, 2021, and the movie Nomadland grabbed the most awards of the night including the Best Picture Award.

Promo Image Source: AP