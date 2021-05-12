Regina King To Direct ‘Bitter Root’ Adaptation Of Image Comics Series

Image Comics' Bitter Root series has garnered much attention in recent years. Legendary Pictures acquired the rights to make a feature film on the horror-action series that focuses on an African-American family of monster hunters. Now, the company has set a director for the project.

Regina King set to direct Bitter Root adaptation

According to Deadline, Legendary Pictures has finalized a deal for Regina King to helm the feature Bitter Root adaptation. David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown have created the Image Comics series. The story takes place in the midst of the vibrant Harlem Renaissance of 1924 when an estranged family of former great monster hunters faces an unbelievable evil that falls upon New York City. For generations, Sangeryes have chased and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the partiality of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. Most of the Sangeryes family members are dead, and the surviving ones are at odds between saving or killing the creatures. They must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of stopping an invasion.

The acclaimed series earned nominations at Eiser Award for Best Series in 2019, and Ring awards for Best Series in the same year. The current draft is being rewritten by Bryan Edward Hill. Regina King will also produce with younger sister Reina King via their Royal Ties banner, along with Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Walker, Greene, Brown and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will executive produce.

Regina King made her feature film directorial debut with One Night in Miami starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odam Jr. in key roles. Based on a play of the same name by Kemp Powers, the movie received immense praises from the viewers. It earned nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, Criticss' Choice Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and others. Before that she helmed episodes on shows like Being Mary Jane, Scandal, Animal Kingdom, Pitch, This Is Us, Shameless, The Good Doctore, and more. King has been praised for her directorial work.

IMAGE: IAMREGINAKING INSTAGRAM

