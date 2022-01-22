Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies At 26; Actor Says 'our Family Is Devastated'

Hollywood actor Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. committed suicide after he turned 26th on Wednesday. The actor issued a statement to People’s magazine and asked people to help the family grieve over the tragic demise. Ian was King’s only child whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

The statement by King read, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told PEOPLE that he was "an amazing young man." For the unversed, King’s son worked as a Disc Jockey.

Despite her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Ian was her biggest source of pride. After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever,” she told People earlier during an interaction.

In honour of his mom's 50th birthday last year, Ian paid tribute to the multi-hyphenate on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for." He continued, "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love, and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain't got s--- on you, your the real superhero! Love you, mom! This day and every day YO DAY!!"

