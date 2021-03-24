Remember When Benedict Cumberbatch Played The Role Of His Distant Royal Family Relative

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the popular actors, best known for his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr Stephen Strange. But did you know that actor Benedict Cumberbatch is actually a distant relative of a member of the royal family? And that he also played the role of that relative in a movie? Get more details here.

Benedict Cumberbatch's royal connection

Benedict Cumberbatch comes from a family of actors with the English actor Timothy Carlton being his father and renowned actress Wanda Ventham being his mother. Benedict is actually a distant relative of a royal family member and also played the role of that relative in a movie. The actor is the third cousin 16 times removed of King Richard III. Richard III ruled as King of England for two years from 2 October 1452 to 22 August 1485 till his death in 1485, when he lost his throne in the Wars of the Roses to Henry VII. Benedict played the role of his distant relative King Richard III in the second series of films for The Hollow Crown.

Cumberbatch started his acting career in theatre and has had major roles in a dozen classic plays at famous theatres like Regent's Park Open Air, Almeida, Royal Court and Royal National Theatres. The actor got his first role as the main lead as Stephen Hawking in the TV show Hawking, which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best actor in TV series. The actor is best known for playing the role of detective Sherlock Holmes in the critically acclaimed TV series Sherlock. The actor has received various accolades for his role in the series. A few of Benedict Cumberbatch's TV shows include Dunkirk, Marple: Murder Is Easy, Brexit: The Uncivil War, The Child in Time and Silent Witness.

Cumberbatch is best known for his role as Dr Strange and has reprised his role in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His latest movies include Netflix's adaption of Jungle King where he voiced the character of Sher Khan. A few other Benedict Cumberbatch's movies include To Kill a King, The Whistleblower, The Mauritanian, Thor: Ragnarok, The Imitation Game and The Courier.

Upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch's movies include Marvel Cinematic Universe's Dr Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is to be released in 2022. The Sherlock actor will also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image source: Still from Dr Strange movie trailer