Remember When Emma Stone Sang 'The Fools Who Dream' In 'La La Land' Audition Video? Watch

Emma Stone played the role of Mia in Damien Chazelle's 2016 hit, La La Land, alongside Ryan Gosling. While the film received critical acclaim, the scene in the movie where Mia narrates a speech and then starts singing for her audition had left fans in awe. At first, she talks to the film’s director and the casting director in the flick and then shares her emotions. After this, she croons the song The Fools Who Dream, and this scene happens to be the fans' favourite. Justin Hurwitz, who had composed the song, had mentioned in Hrishikesh Hirway’s podcast, Song Exploder, that in the scene, there’s a "gradation from spoken to the song".

When Emma Stone sang The Fools Who Dream in La La Land

In the same podcast, La La Land composer Justin Hurwitz and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul had broken down Emma Stone’s passionate scene and had opened up about how she had to do the whole performance in one take. Hurwitz had mentioned that the scene was not a studio vocal and that Stone was not lip-syncing. He had added that she was singing it live on set and that he was accompanying her on piano, letting her lead the song and take the space she needed to.

More so, he had remarked that because he was letting Emma lead the song, he was reacting to her and hence, a lot of times the piano was a little bit behind the vocal. Hurwitz had also spoken about the song’s message and had said that it's optimistic, but also there’s a pain in it and that Mia’s life isn’t resolved at the end of this. He had continued that this song was really special for him and that he was just so proud of it.

Emma Stone in La La Land won many hearts with her character. The film also starred John Legend, J. K. Simmons, Rosemarie DeWitt, among others. It was in the year 2000 when she began her career. Her debut film was Superbad in 2007 and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her.

