Remember When Harry Met Harry During The Premiere Of 'Dunkirk' Movie?

Back in 2017, all eyes were on Prince Harry and singer Harry Styles during the world premiere of the movie Dunkirk as they had met. Prince Harry had attended the premiere as a special guest along with Dunkirk veterans.

When Harry met Harry

Prince Harry and pop singer Harry Styles had met during the world premiere of Christopher Nolan's movie Dunkirk. Styles played a pivotal role in the movie, which was based on the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II. The movie also featured actors like Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy. Watch the video where Prince Harry met Harry Styles and other cast members of Dunkirk.

Harry Styles' Grammy 2021 performance

Harry Styles recently performed on the stage of music's biggest night, Grammys. The singer performed his hit single Watermelon Sugar High. Harry Styles also won his first Grammy for Best Solo act/performance for his song Watermelon Sugar High. Some other performers of the night were BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and many more.

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making news after the explosive tell-all Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. The couple in the interview spoke about the struggles that they faced as senior members of the British Royal Family. In the interview, the Suits actress made many revelations about her mental health, British tabloids, racism and much more. The actress revealed that she was suicidal after seeing all the things that were reported about her in the tabloids. The actress also added that when she tried getting help for her mental health, a member from the Royal Family said that getting help would reflect 'poorly' on the family. She also revealed that there were discussions about how dark the skin their son Archie's skin would be before his birth.

Prince Harry also admitted that he was scared for Meghan Markle's mental health and that he decided to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family to protect Meghan and himself. The prince also said that he could see similarities in the way the press portrayed his mother Princess Diana and his wife Meghan Markle.

