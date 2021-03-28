Remember When Justin Bieber Shared Photo Of Himself Sharing A Passionate Kiss With Hailey?

Justin and Hailey Bieber are among the most popular couples in Hollywood. The acclaimed singer has often shared pictures with his wife on social media and they are loved by their fans. Take a look at one of their charming kissing photo that made fans go awww!

When Justin Bieber shared a pic of him sharing a passionate kiss with Hailey

Justin Bieber has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 160 million followers. There are many pictures of him with his wife Hailey. One of the most adorable photos has the husband and wife sharing a passionate kiss. It is a black-and-white picture. Justin simply captioned it, “Mine” and tagged Hailey. Check it out below.

Justin Bieber started dating model Hailey Baldwin in 2015 and but the relationship ended in 2016. However, the couple reconciled in 2018 and got engaged in July in the same year. They were married in 2018 and had an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2019.

Since then, the fans have been in awe of the celebrity couple. Justin and Hailey Bieber’s photos have taken the internet by storm on several occasions. It includes their pictures from their home and photoshoots. Take a look at some of Justin and Hailey’s Bieber’s photos from Justin Bieber's Instagram handle.

About Justin Bieber’s latest album

Justin Bieber has recently released his sixth studio album titled Justice. It features guest appearances from artists like Chance the Rapper, Khalid, the Kid Laroi, Daniel Caser, Dominic Fike, Beam, Giveon, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, and TroyBoi. The standard edition includes 18 songs.