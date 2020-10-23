Remember When Madonna's Cone Bra Debut Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

Back in the year 1990, Madonna stunned fans by dancing on stage in her inners. This unique trend became quite popular when she performed wearing a cone bra. These two words, Cone Bra, become synonymous with her as she created fantastic looks over the last four decades. Her first look was with a pink satin cone bra made through strategically placed slits in a black Jean Paul Gaultier suit. The event took place during her Blond Ambition Tour in the year 1990. Keep reading to know more about this iconic event in pop culture:

When Madonna's cone bra made its debut

On the first night of Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour, which held in April 1990 in Chiba, Japan, her fans had no idea about what new thing is about to unfold. At the time when she made a debut in cone bra, the pop star was in her early 30s and dominating the world of pop music. Just before she had a unique debut, she had released her fourth studio album titled Like a Prayer which became intentionally controversial. But, Madonna's outfits with the cone bra was the perfect answer to the conservative backlash.

During her show, the pink, pert and structured bra showed how she oozed up the environment with old-fashioned femininity. Moreover, on Madonna's muscular body, this outfit also showed authority and power. For the unversed, the first bullet bras were made by Frederick Mellinger. Superstar Madonna brought back the conical bra as a statement of female empowerment with its concerts.

Besides this, Madonna's outfit wearing cone bra had other outings too. In the year 1991, she wore one to the Cannes premiere. During this time, again she kept it under wraps, veiled by a pink kimono robe. However, she later dropped her dress to reveal her fine white satin inners. And in the year 1992, Madonna dispensed with the bra cones altogether, appearing on the runway in a tailored ensemble. Moreover, over the years, these fashion styles have been reimagined by other younger stars which include Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

