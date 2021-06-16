Remember When Mithun Chakraborty Revealed He Slept On Water Tanks Built On Buildings?

Mithun Chakraborty has always been praised and appreciated for his moves and dance performances. Over the years, he has garnered immense respect throughout Bollywood for his work in the film industry. His dancing style and action films have also given him huge success throughout the years. However, the actor came from humble beginnings and had to struggle quite a lot to get to where he is today. In one episode of Dance Plus, season 5, the actor reflected upon his struggling days and revealed that he slept on water tanks on buildings during his early struggle days in Mumbai.

Mithun Chakraborty revealed he used to sleep on water tanks

Mithun Chakraborty on Dance Plus has the position of a Grand Judge and contestants always look forward to his “Grand Salute”. Thus one episode from the show was dedicated to him and all the contestants along with the judges performed his iconic songs and dance moves. They improvised and emulated signature steps and thus gave Mithun Chakraborty a nostalgic trip down memory lane. During the performances, a few dancers spoke about the struggles they faced as they made it to the show on its grand national stage. It was at this moment that the actor found it heart-warming and decided to share a small story from his struggle days. Speaking about the same, Mithun Chakraborty revealed that it was very difficult for him as he came to Mumbai for the first time in search of a job in Bollywood. He said that he never stopped dreaming and always faced reality. He further continued that upon entering the city, he knew he had no place to stay and it was during those days that he used to sleep on water tanks.

He said that the water tanks were built on the roofs of buildings and he used to sleep there as the security guards would not be able to see him. He said he had to hide from the guards as they would throw him out of the building if he were to be found. He then added that when looking for work in the film industry, he was rejected several times due to the colour of his skin. It was at that time he decided to focus on his dancing ability. He said on the show that during that time, he decided to work harder on his dancing skill as people would focus more on his dancing rather than the colour of his skin.

Image: Still from Dance Plus

