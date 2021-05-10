Remember When Nicki Minaj Shared Her Experience Of Working With Beyoncé

Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have worked together on a couple of songs in the past. In 2014, Beyonce's Flawless remix featured Minaj, while the latter's Feeling Myself has the former. Know Minaj's experience of collaborating with Beyonce on two hit tracks.

Nicki Minaj describes working with Beyoncé

In an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show, Nicki Minaj shared her experience of collaborating with Beyonce, on two songs in a single year. She recalled that she was getting on a plane to Las Vegas and her manager, Gee Roberson, told her that Beyonce wants to make a Flawless remix with her. The singer mentioned that she had met Beyonce before but never knew how she felt about her as an artist. Minaj thought that Beyonce might not like her. The Dangerously in love singer offered to be a part of Nicki's then-upcoming album The Pinkprint if she agreed to appear in the remix.

Nicki Minaj stated that she then worked on Flawless for a while, and then she sent it to Beyonce who was very excited about it. She informed that Beyonce stopped by her studio when she was still working on the song. So, she requested her not to listen to the track as it was not ready and she wanted it to be perfect. Beyonce clarified that she didn't visit to hear the song but to tell Minaj that she wants her to be herself on the record.

Nicki Minaj asserted that Beyonce's vibe was free and it made her feel really comfortable. She thought Beyonce's advice was perfect for her. The artist mentioned that when she did send it to her, Gee informed Minaj that Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z felt inspired by her work on the song.

Flawless remix version had more added lyrics from both Beyonce and Nicki Minaj. In their first collaboration, they modified and reorganized several parts of the song. It peaked at number 41 on the US Billboard Hot 100, following its inclusion in Beyoncé: Platinum Edition.

Nicki Minaj's third studio album The Pinkprint has Feeling Myself with Beyonce. Marking their second venture, they penned down the lyrics with SZA and Hit-Boy. The hip-hop track was a hit among the people.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FEELING MYSELF

