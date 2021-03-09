Remember When Olivia Wilde Revealed She Would 'reframe' Rumoured 'Spider-Woman' Movie

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde, known for her films like Tron: Legacy, Booksmart, Cowboys & Aliens, House, The Changeâ€‘Up and more, often garners heaps of praise from fans and netizens. The actor has turned a year older today, i.e. March 9, 2021. However, talking about the actor, back in 2020, Olivia Wilde spoke with Evan Ross Katz on his 'Shut Up Evan' podcast about her upcoming role as director of a female-led Marvel film, rumoured to be Spider-Woman.

Wilde told Evan Ross Katz on the podcast that they are ‘seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective’. She added that not only does she get to tell this story as a director, but she also gets to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for her. Olivia Wilde said that she is just honoured to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying “we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story as men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves".

She added that the industry is really supportive of that. The filmmaker also said that there is a sea change, and that it is due to decades of "trailblazers" who requested it over and over again, and that it has finally broken through, and that she is lucky to be there to see it.

About Olivia Wilde and Spider-Woman film

EW also confirmed that the director was hired by Sony to develop an untitled Marvel project, rumoured to be a stand-alone Spider-Woman movie. Although she did not confirm which character would be at the centre of the film, Wilde celebrated the studio for allowing her to bring her creative vision to the project as she saw it through various phases of development. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have completed filming on their film Don't Worry Darling, which is set in the 1950s. Olivia Wilde will direct the film, which will feature Harry Styles in a supporting role. The pair spent their final week of filming in the desert near Barstow, California, according to an E! News outlet. On February 16, they boarded a plane for a trip to London.