Remember When Paul Rudd Shut Down Rumours Of Being Cast As Ant Man?

Back when the Ant-Man series was still in the works and everything was up in the air, no one knew who would be playing the titular role in the film. There were rumours as to who would be chosen for the role as well as front-runners as to who would be the best choice for the Marvel movies. Two of the most common names that were being bet upon were Paul Rudd and Joseph Gordon-Lewitt. The only problem was both actors actually outright denied that they had anything to do with the film. Now in hindsight, fans know that Paul Rudd was the one who bagged the role, but at the time, he had flat out denied it saying they were all rumours.

When Paul Rudd shut down rumours of being in Ant-Man

The rumours about Paul Rudd playing Ant-Man were going around when Rudd was in the midst of promotions for his film Anchor-Man 2 which also starred Steve Carell. When Paul Rudd was at the screening of the film, a journalist asked him if he would be moving from Anchor Man to Ant-Man and Rudd laughingly but firmly denied it all by saying, ‘it's all rumours man’. The entire thing was kept under wraps even though this was not the only instance when Paul Rudd was asked to address the rumour.

While at a promotional interview for Anchor Man 2, the interviewer asked Paul Rudd about the rumours that he would be playing Ant-Man in the Marvel movies. Paul Rudd once again denied it by saying that it was not true and these were rumours making the round which had no truth behind them. He then went on to say that he had heard about the rumours the same time the rest of the world did and while he was happy to be part of the conversation, there was no truth behind it.

The interviewer then asked Rudd if he would like to play the part of a superhero. Rudd answered saying that it would depend on the superhero and on the role. It would not matter if the role was that of a superhero so much as what the role itself was. When Steve Carell was asked if he would like to be a superhero, he said he would but he was not part of the conversation. Of course, now fans know that Paul Rudd was the one who actually got the part and the film even got its own sequel, Antman and the Wasp.

IMAGE: MARK RUFFALO'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.