Remember When Shweta Tiwari Talked About Her 1st Day Shoot Experience On 'Kasautii' Sets?

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay garnered much love from fans. The show ran for seven years and then she was roped in for other dramas like Parvarrish, Baal Veer, and reality shows as well. Back in 2018, Shweta Tiwari had remembered her first day on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show which began in 2001. Here’s what the actor had to say about her experience of facing the camera.

Shweta on her 1st day on Kasautii sets

Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Tiwari had mentioned that the first day of her shoot took place on her birthday, October 4, and the title song was also shot on the same day. She had added that she couldn't understand anything as she was naive and new in the acting industry. She had continued that whenever she heard the old title song of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, she could not relate it with the new song of the second season, as that time, she had not seen the title song but had done it all. So whenever that song played, she remembered her steps, Shweta had revealed. The Mere Dad ki Dulhan actor had remarked that she was very conscious on her first day.

Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagi Kay played the role of Prerna, alongside Cezzane Khan who played the role of Anurag. While Ronit Roy essayed the character of Bajaj, Urvashi Dholakia portrayed the iconic role of Komolika. To its much anticipation, the second season of the drama began in 2018 which saw Parth Samthaan reprising the role of Anurag, Erica Fernandes playing the role of Prerna, and Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif, essaying the roles of Bajaj and Komolika respectively. The show went off-air in 2020 and the cast of the series penned lengthy emotional notes and bid adieu to the sets.

Meanwhile, Tiwari has been in the headlines as she hit back at her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli's recently made statements about their son Reyansh. She posted CCTV footage from her society in which the latter was trying to snatch their kid from her hand. Shweta wrote that she can’t let her child go through this mental trauma and penned down her thoughts in her long note.

(IMAGE: SHWETA TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM)

