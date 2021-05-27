Remember When Travis Barker Performed With Blink-182 For The First Time? Watch Video

A video from an early Blink-182 event has appeared online, showing long-term drummer Travis Barker performing for the first time. Blink had previously toured and played with drummer Scott Raynor and had published their initial two albums, Chesire Cat and Dude Ranch. Barker, on the other hand, became a permanent member of the pop-punk group in 1998. The footage is shot in standard 90s quality, but it captures a significant event in the band's history. While the footage has been around for some time now, Travis Barker took to Instagram on May 16, 2021, to share the same footage with the caption, “My 1st show with @blink182”.

Travis Barker's first concert with Blink-182 captured

The video is not of the best quality but it captures an important moment in the history of the band. It was taken by a fan with a camcorder and shared on Facebook with the words ‘our vacation’ superimposed on the video. Fans can see a large crowd gathered to see the concert and the members of the band look really young. They can also see people crowd diving and the crowd going absolutely wild in excitement and anticipation. Barker can be seen shirtless at the back, banging away at his drum set with enthusiasm.

People were really excited to see the video on Travis Barker’s Instagram. The post received a lot of love from people both in the music industry and out of it. Travis Barker’s friends from the industry commented on the post saying that he had unearthed some legendary stuff that was truly iconic. Others were amused to see Barker without the tattoos that he is recognised by now. Writer and director Brandon Dermer commented on the video saying, “oh wow! been dying to see some of this show ever since reading about it in your book. Rad”.

Travis Barker’s Instagram followers were equally enthusiastic about the post. They said that the number captured on video was one of their favourite Travis Barker’s songs. Some others commented saying that they wished they could have seen more of the concert. Some even remembered the time when the concert was played and mentioned the date. The post garnered 1.7 million views and over 4000 comments.

IMAGE: TRAVIS BARKER'S INSTAGRAM