Remember When Vin Diesel Posed In An Auto Rickshaw During His Visit To India For 'xXx'?

Vin Diesel had once visited India during the promotion of his high octane film, xXx Return of Xander Cage. The xXx franchise saw its next film with the Return of Vin as Xander Cage and thus a huge hype surrounded the film at the time. For the movie's promotion, the actor visited India and snapped a picture of himself as he sat in an extravagant auto rickshaw. The actor wore a tank top and was all smiles as she posed within the rickshaw in the picture.

Vin Diesel posed in an auto during India visit for 'xXx'

Vin Diesel is known to be one of the most loved action movie stars and thus when his next project was announced a number of his fans in India were hyped about the film. Therefore, as the release date of Xander cage approached further, the actor visited India in order to promote the film and to meet his fans as well. During his stay in India, the actor snapped a picture of himself with a rickshaw stationed in a parking lot. The rickshaw seemed extremely extravagant with colourful designs and a number of detailing done on the front portion of the vehicle. Vin Diesel can be seen peeking out of the stationary rick as he was snapped in a candid shot. The actor was seen wearing a white tank top along with black pants and boots. Vin seemed all smiles in the picture as he looked amazed to be seated in the driver seat of the vehicle.

Fans were quick to shower the picture with likes and comments. The picture from 2017 went on to receive over a million likes and thousands of comments from fans who complimented the actor. Vin's fans were amazed by the shot taken and praised Vin for his upcoming release back then. Sharing the picture, Vin Diesel himself just added a hashtag calling the picture xXx Thursdays, thus hinting about the promotional event. Fans were however amazed by this picture and expressed their excitement for his film back then.

On the work front, Vin Diesel is gearing up for his next big release with the Fast and Furious 9 film. The movie has been highly anticipated by fans and has created a huge buzz worldwide. The trailer of the film has already sparked the interest of fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film.

image: Vin Diesel Instagram

