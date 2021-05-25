Remember When Vin Diesel Said He Didn't Want A Sequel For 'The Fast And The Furious'?

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is one of the original cast members of the blockbuster franchise The Fast and Furious movies. And now it's difficult to picture a Fast & Furious universe without Vin Diesel after almost nine films. However, did you know that Vin Diesel was significantly absent from 2 Fast 2 Furious because he did not want a sequel to 2001's The Fast And The Furious, directed by Rob Cohen? Talking about the same, here’s a look at the reason why Vin Diesel didn't want 'The Fast And The Furious' to have a sequel.

When Vin Diesel didn't want a The Fast And The Furious sequel

Vin revealed in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he "ironically" requested that Universal not make 2 Fast 2 Furious because he believed it would compromise the ability for the original film to remain a classic’. Vin didn't want to spoil the first picture, which was based on an article about real-life underground drag racing, because it had so much going for it. Regardless, Universal and Vin Diesel's producing partner went on to make two more Fast And Furious films without Dominic Torreto.

Vin explained that there are moments when you have to say no and stand up for the integrity you want to portray in a film. He went on to remark that though saying no at that time of his life was obviously terrifying, it was the only way for everyone to fully commit. When one wants to genuinely think about where they want to take something, a pause is required. As per Vin, the movies of the 1990s affected his perspective, as he has stated in countless interviews. Almost all Hollywood sequels, he believed, damaged the original films. The Godfather Part 2 was the only sequel he believed was fantastic. The rest of them, on the other hand, were bad, according to him.

According to an interview by Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel was adamant about not wanting to appear in the 2003 sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and outright did not want it to happen. However, Vin eventually changed his mind about the Fast And Furious sequels when he returned for the fourth installment of the franchise. The franchise is currently preparing for the release of F9, the franchise's ninth instalment, which is set to hit theatres in June 2021. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena are among the cast members of F9.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Image: Vin Diesel Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.