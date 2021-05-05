Remember When Will Smith Trolled Alfonso Ribeiro In Birthday Post For Tom Cruise?

Will Smith's Instagram posts have, time and again, entertained and enthralled his followers, and occasionally made them uncontrollably laugh as well. In addition to the same, time and again, it has been observed that the After Earth star has taken jabs at his colleagues from the industry as well. One such example is the time when he trolled his longtime friend, Alfonso Ribero through a birthday post for Tom Cruise. That very same episode is being revisited here.

When Will Smith trolled Alfonso Ribeiro in a birthday post for Tom Cruise:

It so happened that on July 4th, 2018, Will Smith posted a picture of himself, Tom Cruise and Alfonso Rivero while wishing the Mission Impossible star a happy birth anniversary. As one will soon see, Smith and Cruise can be seen wearing a hat made of a straw, but Rivero chose to pose without it. This instantly became something that Will Smith can poke fun at as per him. The post that was shared, as a result, sees Will Smith claiming that perhaps Alfonso was "too cool" to sport the hat in question.

Will Smith has developed a reputation for being a multi-faceted personality. Throughout the years, he has proven that he can fit well in a serious drama feature presentation and even adds a dose of hilarity almost effortlessly to a slapstick comedy film. His social media posts, similarly, are quite reflective of that.

Will Smith's news regarding future projects:

As far as future projects are concerned, Will Smith's movies will see in playing important parts in films such as King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark. It was also believed that the Mortal Kombat movie will also see him play an important part, but that, as is known to many by now, turned out to be false. Additionally, Smith will also work on the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys film series and his science fiction Netflix film, Bright, will also get a sequel. More details regarding Will Smith's latest films will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.