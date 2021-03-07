Remember Will Smith And 50 Cent's Heated Text Fight Over Jada & August's Entanglement?

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith literally turned tables at the Red Table Talk in June 2020 by discussing one of the darkest phases of their married life, publicly. During the talk show, Jada confessed that she was romantically involved with R&B singer August Alsina when the elite couple took a break from each other for a brief period of time. As soon as the episode surfaced online, rapper 50 Cent texted Will to check on him, however, it turned into a heated conversation.

Will Smith blasts on 50 Cent

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Will Smith’s and his personal chat. In the photo, at first, the rapper asks about the actor’s well-being to which he replies saying that he is alright. Will also appreciated 50 cent’s concern for him. However, what came after pushed Will over the edge to cuss him. Here’s taking a look at the screenshot shared by 50 Cent.

What went wrong between Will and Jada?

It was back in 2020 when August Alsina publicly disclosed that he was in a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The musician also went on to claim that Jada’s husband, Will Smith was well aware of their ‘entanglement’ and gave him their blessings to carry on with their relationship. These claims then came under massive media scrutiny, as fans were shocked to learn that Will and Jada shared a tumultuous relationship and the fact that the affair was carried with Will’s permission left many furious.

Soon, the Hollywood sweethearts Will and Jada openly discussed their marriage at the Red Table Talk. During the conversation, Jada admitted that she and August became close about four and a half years ago. She added that Jada and her family were trying to help the singer as he was 'really sick’ at the time. "It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," said Jada. She further confirmed that her being romantically involved with him was her own personal decision and that Will had nothing to do with it.

(Promo Image Source: Will Smith & 50 Cent Instagram)

