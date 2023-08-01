Remembering Paul Reubens: Actor-comedian Who Immortalised Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on July 31 after battling cancer for six years. Reubens created and played the comic fictional character for more than three decades. With a long legacy behind the New York native, here is an exploration of how he created Pee-wee Herman, which remains a pop-culture landmark to this day.

3 things you need to know:

Actor-comedian Paul Reubens passed away on July 31, 2023.

He’d been battling cancer for the last six years.

His show, the Pee-wee Herman Show, debuted live in 1981.

Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman journey

Paul Reubens first came up with Pee-wee when he was part of The Groundlings, an improv group that was active in the late '70s. In 1981, the show was performed live for the first time ever in an L.A. theatre and eventually it was picked up by HBO and released as a special.

(Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman | Image: Twitter)

After initial positive reception, the Pee-wee Herman Show reached the big screens in 1985 with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. It is said to be an adaptation of the foundational Italian neo-realist film The Bicycle Thief (1948) and features a plot which centres around his stolen bike. With SNL’s Phil Hartman as writer and Tim Burton as director, the film gained nationwide success and grossed $40 million.

Other shows/films that featured Pee-wee

A sequel to the 1985 film was released three years later, titled Big Top Pee-wee. It was not that well received and earned $15 million against a budget of $20 million. Its follow-up arrived decades later with 2016’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, which was produced by filmmaker Judd Apatow. Other than that, Reubens had his own TV series Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which spanned five seasons and received 22 Emmys. It was beloved amongst adults as well.

(Paul Reubens in Pee-wee's Playhouse | Image: Twitter)

How Reubens described his own show?

Associated Press wrote for the show, “The host, who is fond of secret words and loves fruit salad so much he once married it, is prone to lines like, “I know you are, but what am I?” and “Why don’t you take a picture; it’ll last longer?” The act was a hit because it worked on multiple levels.”

(Paul Reubens in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dracula | Image: Twitter)

While speaking on the same with the news agency, Reubens explained that the show was not for kids at all. “People have tried to get me for years to go, ‘It wasn’t really for kids, right?’ Even the original show was for kids. I always censored myself to have it be kid-friendly,” Reubens told AP. Besides shows and films related to Pee-wee Herman, the actor was also featured in several movies and TV shows such as Batman Returns (1992), Mosaic (2018), The Blacklist (2015), Tron: Uprising (2012), Dirt (2007), Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more.