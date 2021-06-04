Last Updated:

'Reminiscence' Trailer: Netizens Feel The Movie Is 'Westworld Meets Inception'

'Reminiscence' trailer is finally out and netizens can't have enough! The upcoming Hugh Jackman starrer is receiving a lot of love from fans.

Hugh Jackman's trailer for Reminiscence is finally out and fans are excited! Warner Bros. released the trailer for Reminiscence, an original sci-fi thriller, written and directed by HBO's Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who is also making her feature debut. The trailer also introduces the movie's futuristic setting: a world in which global warming has left Miami's coast underwater.

High Jackman in Reminiscence plays the character of Nick Bannister, a private investigator who uses advanced technology to allow his clients to access lost memories. The trailer also introduces Rebecca Ferguson as Mae, a mysterious client who abruptly vanishes. In addition, the Reminiscence cast also includes Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker. The Reminiscence release date is set for August 20, 2021 with the film releasing theatrically and also premiering on HBO max for 31 days. 

The official synopsis for Reminiscence reads,

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Fans react to Reminiscence trailer 

HBO Max released the trailer on all social media platforms, including Youtube and Twitter. Upon the release of the power-packed trailer which didn't give much away, fans took to their Twitter handles to speculate and express excitement. Several fans tweeted about how the trailer was as mysterious as the upcoming film would be. 

Other fans talked about how the film would a mix between Lisa Joy's Westworld and Nolan's Inception, both of which seemed to have similar themes to the upcoming film. Several fans also talked about how excited they were for the upcoming film and how they couldn't wait to watch it. Take a look at some of the reactions below - 

