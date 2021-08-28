Reminiscing Chadwick Boseman On 1st Death Anniversary: Actor's Five Movies To Watch

Chadwick Boseman's death shocked the world on August 28, 2020, the actor gained a special spot in every Marvel Comic Universe's fan after starring as king T'Challa in the 2018 film Black Panther. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but kept his condition private and later succumbed to the disease. Boseman during his time in Hollywood as an actor had featured in several critically acclaimed movies. On Chadwick Boseman's death anniversary here are five of his movie that every fan must watch to

1. Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman garnered international fame for his portrayal of T'Challa/Black Panther. Black Panther is the first Marvel Studios film with a Black director and a predominantly Black cast. Many critics considered the film to be one of the best in the MCU, and it was also noted for its cultural significance. Organizations such as the National Board of Review and American Film Institute named Black Panther as one of the top 10 films of 2018. The film received numerous accolades, with seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards including the first nomination for Best Picture for a superhero film, and the first Academy Award win for an MCU film with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

2. 21 Bridges

21 Bridges is an action thriller film that Chadwick Boseman as an NYPD detective who shuts down the 21 river crossings of Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers. The movie also featured Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, Keith David and J K Simmons in supporting roles. The film was produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

3. Da 5 Bloods

Da 5 Bloods is a war drama movie that follows a group of four ageing Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there. Boseman played the role of a squadron leader. The film received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and was named by the National Board of Review as the Best Film of 2020.

4. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom marked Chadwick Boseman in his final film role and was released posthumously in theatres. Boseman's performance earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. The film was directed by George C Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the 1982 play of the same name by August Wilson. Boseman plays Levee, an ambitious and overconfident trumpet player in the band led by blues legend Ma Rainey (Viola Davis).

5. Captain America: Civil War

The movie marked Chadwick Boseman's MCU debut as the superhero, Black Panther. In the movie, Boseman's T’Challa takes up the mantle of his cat-themed alter ego in order to hunt down the perpetrators who killed his father, King of Wakanda. The movie became the highest-grossing film of 2016 and the twelfth-highest-grossing film of all time.

(Image Credits: Chadwick Boseman's Instagram)