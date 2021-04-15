Renée Zellweger To Star In Golf Comedy 'The Back Nine' Directed By Michael Patrick King

Renée Zellweger is among the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. She was last seen in 2019 released biographical drama Judy, playing the lead role of Judy Garland, and won an Oscar for her performance. Following the success, she has now signed on to another project.

Renée Zellweger to star in Michael Patrick King’s 'The Back Nine'

Deadline has revealed that Renée Zellweger has signed to feature in The Back Nine cast. It is a comedy movie directed by Sex and the City’s Michael Patrick King from a script he wrote with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith. The story has Zellweger as Casey Jones, who gave up a golf career so that her husband could have one. When she wakes up one morning to find her 25-year old marriage in free fall and her son off to college, she dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago in an effort to finally turn pro and redefine the “back nine” of her life.

The Back Nine is set at Landline Pictures, the new label of MRC Film formed by Amy Baer, the former senior executive at Sony Pictures and CBS Films. Baer will make this her first film, and she will produce it with Michael Patrick King. Renée Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli will be executive producers for Big Picture Co., along with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith.

Director Michael Patrick King said that he and writers Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith are very excited to have the "amazing" Renee Zellweger do their movie The Back Nine. He stated that as a stunning actress with incredible range, she can make the audiences laugh and cry and has a great golf swing.

Amy Baer asserted that Landline is "so fortunate" to launch with The Back Nine anchoring their inaugural slate. She mentioned that it is the perfect film for their mandate – star-driven, aspirational, relatable, and wildly funny. Baer noted that Michael Patrick King and Renee Zellweger are a "formidable team" and are going to make a classic movie for a broad audience.

Promo Image Source: AP News