Last Updated:

Renée Zellweger To Star In Golf Comedy 'The Back Nine' Directed By Michael Patrick King

Renée Zellweger will next be seen in The Back Nine, a golf comedy movie helmed by Michael Patrick King. Read to know more detailed information about the film.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Renée Zellweger's photos

Renée Zellweger via AP News


Renée Zellweger is among the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. She was last seen in 2019 released biographical drama Judy, playing the lead role of Judy Garland, and won an Oscar for her performance. Following the success, she has now signed on to another project.

Renée Zellweger to star in Michael Patrick King’s 'The Back Nine'

Deadline has revealed that Renée Zellweger has signed to feature in The Back Nine cast. It is a comedy movie directed by Sex and the City’s Michael Patrick King from a script he wrote with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith. The story has Zellweger as Casey Jones, who gave up a golf career so that her husband could have one. When she wakes up one morning to find her 25-year old marriage in free fall and her son off to college, she dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago in an effort to finally turn pro and redefine the “back nine” of her life.

The Back Nine is set at Landline Pictures, the new label of MRC Film formed by Amy Baer, the former senior executive at Sony Pictures and CBS Films. Baer will make this her first film, and she will produce it with Michael Patrick King. Renée Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli will be executive producers for Big Picture Co., along with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith.

READ | Sandra Bullock to star & produce 'The Lost City of D'; Ryan Reynols in talks for male lead

Director Michael Patrick King said that he and writers Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith are very excited to have the "amazing" Renee Zellweger do their movie The Back Nine. He stated that as a stunning actress with incredible range, she can make the audiences laugh and cry and has a great golf swing.

READ | Sandra Bullock boards 'Bullet Train'; marks first collab with Brad Pitt in this thriller

Amy Baer asserted that Landline is "so fortunate" to launch with The Back Nine anchoring their inaugural slate. She mentioned that it is the perfect film for their mandate – star-driven, aspirational, relatable, and wildly funny. Baer noted that Michael Patrick King and Renee Zellweger are a "formidable team" and are going to make a classic movie for a broad audience. 

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to star in Martin Scorsese's next

Promo Image Source: AP News

READ | Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Kitbag, reunites with Gladiator director Ridley Scott
READ | Renee Zellweger reveals why she took a six years break from acting

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT