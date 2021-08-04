‘Renfield’: Nicholas Hoult All Set To Join Cast Of Upcoming Universal Monster Movie

Known for his roles in Skins and Deadpool 2, Nicholas Hoult is all set to join the cast of Universal Monster movie Renfield in the near future. This comes after the actor was roped in to play a role in the film The Menu. Chris McKay is also on board to helm Renfield after his directorial brilliance in The Tomorrow War. He will be joined by Samantha Nisenboim, who will join the film as the executive producer. The film will be produced by the Skybound Entertainment team.

The original Dracula and Nicholas Hoult's Renfield

The original Dracula novel sees Renfield as one of the inmates at a lunatic asylum. He is thought to be delusional, but is later revealed to be Dracula’s servant. The main plot of Renfield has not been announced yet, but it is to take place in present time, instead of being a period film.

Universal also has other high-profile monster projects in the making. These include Wolfman, a film that will see Ryan Gosling take the lead role. Another film is the Van Helsing reboot, which will be produced by James Wan.

Although Renfield’s character is not the one that is usually highlighted, the film will be a tasteful mix of action and humour. The other Universal monster films fall on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield, as they come under the horror genre.

Nicholas Hoult most recently played a role in Those Who Wish Me Dead. He played the lead in the film and was cast opposite the iconic Angelina Jolie. He was also associated with The Favourite, Mad Max: Fury Road and the much-loved X-Men franchise. The actor began his acting journey at the young age of five, when he was cast in the drama Intimate Relations. Hoult also played a role in A Single Man, a film that travelled across multiple film festivals.

Apart from playing a role in The Menu, Hoult will also be part of the second season of The Great. The series won a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Episodic Comedy. Hoult will be the executive producer of the anti-historical comedy drama show.



(Picture Credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.