Renny Harlin's 'The Misfits' Starring Pierce Brosnan Gets First Look & Distribution Deal

The Misfits is an upcoming action-heist film starring Pierce Brosnan in the lead role. Directed by Renny Harlin, the movie is currently under the production stage. Now, the makers have finalized its international deal and have also released the first look image.

The Misfits gets an international deal and first look

Deadline shared the first photo from The Misfits featuring Pierce Brosnan. The worldwide sales rights of the movie will be handled by Highland Film Group. The company will distribute the film in the U.S. via its sister distribution banner The Avenue in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

The domestic theatrical release is scheduled for summer 2021 as a joint premiere with Paramount Pictures, which will also handle blu-ray, VOD, DVD, and digital rights per the home entertainment deal between the two companies. Along with the former James Bond star, the project also has Nick Cannon (Bobby), Jamie Chung (The Gifted), Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight), Hermione Corfield (Star Wars Episode VIII) Rami Jaber (Tough Love), and Mike Angelo (Surprise). Take a look at the first photo below.

Image Source: HFG via Deadline

The Misfits shows renowned criminal Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves. He then finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others. The script is penned by Robert Henny. Principle photography was finished in Abu Dhabi prior to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser talked about the project with Deadline. She said that The Misfits is a "breath of fresh air" and they were hooked to the screen of this "super entertaining" heist thriller full of action twists and a lavish vibe. Pierce Brosnan’s performance is "absolutely perfect," Fraser noted.

Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier asserted that they are thrilled with the market response the film had in the European Film Market. International buyers enjoyed screening The Misfits for all the reasons they did, and they are excited to deliver to them a very "commercial completed" film. An exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

