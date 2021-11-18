'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' To Hit Theatres In India On THIS Date

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the reboot of the popular zombie franchise Resident Evil is all set to release in India. The movie is adapted from the stories of the first and second video game of the same name and will be the seventh live-action film in the franchise.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City India release date

Sony Pictures India took to their social media handles to announce the date of the upcoming survival thriller movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The movie will be released in India in December in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. They shared a poster of the movie and wrote, " Fight or run - the choice is yours. Just survive. The origin of evil in #ResidentEvil: Welcome to Raccoon City, releasing exclusively in cinemas on December 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. Development of the project began in early 2017, after Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was released, with producer James Wan expressing interest in the project. Later, Constantin Film chairman Martin Moszkowicz said that a reboot of the film series was in development. In the same month, Wan was called to produce the reboot with a script by Greg Russo; consequently, Johannes Roberts was hired as both writer and director and both Wan and Russo left the project.

More about the Resident Evil franchise

Resident Evil is an action-horror film series based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom. The first six films of the franchise follow Alice (Milla Jovovich), a character created for the films. Alice is a former security specialist and covert operative who battles the Umbrella Corporation, whose bioweapons have triggered a zombie apocalypse. Characters from the games appear, including Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Ada Wong, Carlos Olivera, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Barry Burton and antagonists Albert Wesker, the head of Umbrella Corporation, and James Marcus, Umbrella's top virologist.

Despite all the instalments receiving generally negative reviews from critics, the Resident Evil film series has grossed $1.2bn to date and became the highest-grossing film series based on a video game in 2012. It is also the highest-grossing zombie film series and was the highest-grossing horror film series as of 2017.

