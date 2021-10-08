'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' Trailer Out: Zombie Franchise Back With A Bang

The Resident Evil journey on the big screen is completing two decades, a period which saw six films bringing big success for the makers, earning over $1.2 billion at the box office. After a gap of five years, the seventh film of the franchise has come and expectations will be high from the fans. Among the major differences is that Milla Jovokich does not feature in the latest instalment.

The trailer of the movie recently hit the web and the reboot of the successful franchise promises the expected thrills from the franchise. The plot of the movie revolves around a pharmaceutical company named Umbrella Corporation, which existed in Raccoon City. Claire, played by Kaya Scodelarion, returns to her hometown to investigate the now-defunct company.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer out

The movie is a sort of a prequel to the original storyline of the video game franchise and is set on September 30, 1998. The characters are out to discover the 'origin of evil.' They also want to 'expose umbrella.' As the zombie menace explodes again, the protagonists want to take all steps to contain this, which includes going through some past videos on what happened with Umbrella Corporation. One of the lines in the trailer reads 'fear is contagious' amid what the world is currently going through as we see a bunch of dangerous creatures making life miserable for the characters. There seem to be some action-packed visuals, including explosions, gunfights and helicopter chase sequences and more.

The monsters seem to have their origins in the experiments of the company on humans, which went awry. And one of the highlights is a Venom-like creature screeching at the viewers. Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City also stars Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. The shooting of the movie was held in Ontario in Canada in October last year. The crew then held reshoots in May. The horror zombie film exclusively releases in theatres. The release has been finalised for November 24. The movie has been written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who is associated with the franchise for the first time.

