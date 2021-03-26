Retaliation Review: Orlando Bloom Shines Bright In This Dark Drama On Sexual Abuse

After earning praises on the global stage, the Orlando Bloom starrer Retaliation is all set for its digital premiere all over the world. The British dark drama is directed by Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian with a script by Geoff Thompson. The movie will be released today on various streaming and on-demand platforms. Ahead of its release, here is a look at the Retaliation review.

Retaliation plot and review

The Retaliation plot revolves around Malcolm who is known as Malky among his friends. The man is involved in a brutal demolition business that knocks down churches before the bulldozers take over. However, the macho man is haunted by his past and childhood trauma. Malcolm is a man traumatised by sexual abuse from his childhood at the hands of a Catholic priest. Malcolm is a man full of rage and a temper that can be triggered by anything remotely funny. One night he finds that same paedophile priest in a bar where he hangs out with his friends that leaves him battling the ghosts of his past again. The story revolves around how this encounter and his past has shaped him as a man and what happens afterwards.

Retaliation cast

The Retaliation cast features some of the talented actors like Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles, Anne Reid, Alex Ferns and Josh Myers in lead roles. Orlando Bloom has given one of the best performances in his acting career with this movie. The movie consists of several extreme close up shots and his facial expressions are perfect every time. Other cast members like Janet Montgomery, Malcolm’s best friend Jo played by Alex Ferns also do a convincing job in their roles.

What works

A story about sexual abuse within the church is not going to be an easy watch. Retaliation does a great job in showing the ordeals of a traumatized man. The often disturbing foley sounds in the movie makes the viewers an active part of the narrative. The movie is hard to watch slow burn of sorts. The movie is full of symbolism in its visuals and its dialogues for example the opening sequence of the movie where Malcolm is knocking down the base of a cross in church and his mother saying to him over a cup of tea, “There’s a lot of churches. You won’t be able to knock them all down.” Malcolm’s dialogues are also heavy to digest and show the audience what he must have gone through. At the dying moments of the movie when he says, “I was 12. When I woke up the next day I was 100.” It shows how the horrifying incident shaped him. Such dialogues and powerful visuals topped with brilliant acting performances work well for the movie.

What doesn't

Some viewers might find the movie slow-paced. The narrative moves a bit slow in an attempt to develop the characters. Some of the scenes are also difficult to watch for the viewers. For example when Malcolm abuses himself sexually in front of the mirror and also when he stabs his hand with a knife. Except for the slow pace of the movie and some difficult to watch hard-hitting scenes, the movie does a pretty good job.

Retaliation final ratings: 4/5

