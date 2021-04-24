Revisiting Amber Heard And Johnny Depp's Tumultuous Marriage And The Ensuing Chaos

Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp has had a rather colourful love life and has dated numerous women in the past years. Every relationship must have brought him different experiences, but nothing like the court battle that resulted from Johnny Depp's marriage with Amber Heard. There have been some developments in the story recently, so let us take a closer look at this couple and the timeline of events that led them to a 50-million dollar defamation suit!

How they met

The two actors met on the sets of Rum Diary, a 2009 film in which they starred together for the first time. Amber Heard mentioned that she had a lovely time working with Depp as well. At that time, Depp was with Vanessa Paradis and Amber was with Tysa van Ree. It was in early 2011-12 that they started dating each other. Just two years later, Amber Hear was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her ring finger and it was obvious that things were working out for the couple. Johnny Depp's marriage with Amber Heard took place in 2015 in a private ceremony in their own home in Los Angeles.

How things turned ugly in Johnny Depp's marriage

Only a year after their marriage, in May of 2016 Amber Heard filed for divorce and alleged that Depp had physically abused her during the course of their marriage. She also got a restraining order against him and mentioned that he abused her when he was under the influence of alcohol. This happened a day after Depp allegedly violently broke bottles of champagne in their LA house and threw a phone at Amber's face.

Heard received a total of 7 Million dollars as a settlement which she reportedly donated to charity. In August 2016, the couple agreed to end their marriage and in 2017 they were formally divorced. So formally, Amber Heard's divorce is a closed chapter.

Heard's article in the Washington Post

After Amber Heard's divorce, she wrote an editorial piece in the Washington Post about domestic violence and being a survivor. She also talked about how media and people don't trust the victim in such situations. This resulted in Johnny Depp filing for a Defamation suit of 50-million dollars against his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp's libel suit

In April 2018, the executive editor of the UK daily, The Sun published an op-ed titled “Gone Potty – How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” and this resulted in Johnny Depp filing a Libel case against The Sun. He lost the libel case which started in 2020 and had to bow out of the film as well.

In 2020, audio recordings of Depp and Heard's conversations were also released where they both admitted to getting physical often. Johnny even alleged that Heard punched him, defecated in his bed, and had affairs with Elon Musk and James Franco. Heard denied this and alleged that Depp got physical with her very often and threatened to kill her many times.

But Johnny Depp's libel suit has given Amber Heard's legal team more hope in winning the defamation case against Depp.