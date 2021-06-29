'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Gregg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer Again

NeNe Leakes is popularly known for being a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aka RHOA cast. She recently revealed that her husband Gregg who had previously recovered from cancer is battling the disease again. She said that it is difficult to handle such situations. Take a look at what the reality star has to say about her husband's illness.

NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband is battling cancer again

Gregg was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and NeNe broke the news in an emotional Instagram post, captioning a photo of her husband in a doctor's office, "The struggle begins." The couple's marriage appeared to be strained as a result of the diagnosis and treatment, but they managed to weather the storm. According to Daily Mail, on Monday she said that she was sure he would be home within a week. She also added that it is difficult and mentioned that if someone has ever been around a person who has cancer they would understand. NeNe said that Gregg is a different person now and that his behaviour had changed.

Much of the couple's drama was aired on season 11 of their popular Bravo show, with NeNe on the verge of calling it quits. Gregg's marriage problems reached a critical point during the RHOA reunion in April 2019, when he reunited with his wife of more than 20 years. During the reunion, Andy Cohen questioned them if they both wanted to fix the marriage, to which Gregg said emphatically that he wanted to.

However, NeNe said that she won't be able to tell what she would do next. She felt like she was being pushed against the wall. Her husband later told Cohen that even though he loves NeNe, they might end up just being best friends. In one of the RHOA episodes, Cohen had claimed that the cancer diagnosis seemed to make everything immensely worse for them.

NeNe had agreed that it did add a strain. However, she also said that it wasn't the main issue. She mentioned that Gregg was not easy to handle even when he did not have cancer. Gregg admitted that he was a pain at times but also said that no one is perfect and he had a flaw. She revealed that they visited a counsellor and no longer slept in the same room.

