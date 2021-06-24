'RHOBH' Star Erika Giradi Opens Up About Her Divorce From Husband Tom Giradi

Erika Giradi from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made a major announcement in a recent episode of the show. She revealed that she and her husband Tom Giradi have filed for divorce. Erika also opened up about how she felt when she was married to him and what changes she had to make after she left his house. Take a look at what the reality star had to say about her failed marriage.

Erika Girardi spoke about why she opted to divorce Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills resumed where it left off last week. The cast greeted Erika at Sutton Stracke's Parisian-themed party on Wednesday where she chose to address the elephant in the room with her unexpected divorce filing as the group sat down at the table and had a meal together.

She let go of her Lamborghini, her 16,000-square-foot mansion, her marriage - she let go of everything. She genuinely made a decision because she had no choice. Erika then stated why she decided to call it quits. She walked away because he pushed her further and further away. During a confessional, she stated that the discussions she used to hold were now restricted to a line or two. She just kept strolling about the home, knowing that this marriage was going in the wrong direction. She had to make a decision in order to do what was best for her. She couldn't go on living like that.

Erika admitted in a confessional that she had struggled for a long time with the realisation that she needed to quit her decades-long marriage. She spent a good 30 days closing out some aspects of her life after making her decision. Later in the episode, Erika gave a look at her new $1.5 million downsized house in the making. Talking further about her divorce, she said that after locating a place to live, she dropped him off at work, went home, and moved out.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November of last year. The attorney has now been connected to a range of cases, one of which accuses Tom and Erika of embezzlement. Their legal problems are now the topic of The Housewife and the Hustler, an ABC News Originals documentary. Erika's attorneys petitioned the court for consent to withdraw as her counsel around the time of the documentary's publication, then quickly retracted that motion.

