'RHOC' Cast Sees Some Changes Ahead Of Season 16; Heather Dubrow To Rejoin The Show

The Real Housewives of Orange County, or as it is popularly called, RHOC will be seeing some changes in the cast ahead of season 16. Three cast members including Brauwyn Windham-Burke won't be seen in the new season of the reality TV show. The current RHOC cast consists of Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. A release date for season 16 of RHOC is not yet set.

Heather Dubrow to rejoin RHOC cast in the new season

Heather Dubrow, who exited RHOC in 2017 after appearing on the show for five seasons, will be returning to the show. She had mentioned in her podcast back then that she would like to focus on her family and career. She had mentioned that the doors are open for her at RHOC should she wish to return.

Dubrow and Dodd had appeared together in the show, just before the former's exit in 2012. Heather Dubrow joined the show in 2007 and became a fan-favourite. She is married to a plastic surgeon named Terry Dubrow and has four kids. Dubrow and Dodd became infamous for the clash just before Dubrow exited the show. Last year, in one of her interviews, Heather Dubrow had said "Never Say Never" when asked about returning to the show.

Three cast members leaving the show ahead of season 16

According to People, three members of the current cast Brauwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas are confirmed to leave the show following the end of season 16. Kelly Dodd is the oldest cast member of the three, having joined the show back in 2011. Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas took the title in the most recent season 15.

In her statement to the publication, Brauwyn Windham-Burke, who joined the show in 2019, said that her time on the show has been "revolutionary". She said that she was "able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV". She finds great honour in becoming the first gay Housewife on the show. Brauwyn Windham-Burke also mentioned that she is "incredibly sad" to leave RHOC and that she is "proud" of her "good, bad and everything in-between" time on the show. She reflected upon her time spent and thanked those who supported her and hoped for continued support "in the next chapter" of her life.

