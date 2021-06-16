RHOC Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is 'incredibly Sad' To Bid Adieu To The Reality TV Series

Reality TV star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke will not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for its highly-anticipated sixteenth season. While Brauwyn, along with castmates Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd, has bidden adieu to the popular Bravo reality series, current RHOC cast members Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Emily Simpson will be joined by returner Heather Dubrow in RHOC season 16, who had quit the franchise back in 2017. In one of her latest interviews, she revealed being "incredibly sad" to not be able to return to the television series next year.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke opens up about leaving the RHOC franchise

After joining The Real Housewives of Orange County cast of Braunwyn Windham-Burke in its fourteenth season, which aired in 2019, the conclusion of this reality series' fifteenth season also marked the end of Braunwyn's journey on RHOC. In a recent interview with People, the actor spoke about bidding goodbye to the Scott Dunlop-created series and revealed loving "every moment" of being a part of the show. The 43-year-old television personality also told the online portal that she is very proud of her time on the show, including the "good", the "bad" and the "in-between".

Braunwyn also added saying It feels revolutionary to her that she was able to "stay sober" on reality TV. She also expressed being grateful to RHOC for the same. The model also came out as a proud lesbian on the long-running reality series and became the first-ever gay Housewife in the history of RHOC's franchise. Speaking about the same, she called it an "incredible honour" to look back upon.

Elaborating further on her RHOC journey and her sexual orientation, Braunwyn Windham-Burke said she knows she may have been "too much" for many and she is fine with it. She continued saying she is "real" and is "happy" about being herself. Braunwyn also took a moment to thank everyone who stood by her. She concluded by saying that there is a lot more to her life and hopes her admirers stick with her on her journey as she moves forward to the next chapter.

In the fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn had made a couple of personal revelations, which included admitting to being an alcoholic and coming out of the closet as a lesbian. On the season finale episode of RHOC S15, she said, "I am on a journey of sobriety, I am redefining my marriage, I am finding myself."

IMAGE: BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.