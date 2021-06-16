RHOC Star Kelly Dodd And Her Husband Test Positive For Lyme Disease

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd took to her Instagram account and revealed that she and her husband Rick Leventhal have tested positive for Lyme Disease. The reality star also said that she has never come in contact with a tick-, which is the insect responsible for Lyme disease.

On Monday, Kelly Dodd posted an Instagram story in which she and her husband informed her fans in a video that they have tested positive for Lyme disease. Dodd revealed that she never came in contact with a tick but her husband said that he has been diagnosed with the disease twice before. In the video, Kelly’s husband Rick could be seen taking a tablet for Lyme disease and he said that he knew taking medicines improved the condition in Lyme disease. The couple did not reveal how or where they contracted Lyme disease.

Lyme Disease is an illness caused by Borrelia bacterium and is spread by infected ticks. The most common symptoms of Lyme disease are fever headache, rash and fatigue. Joint pain is also a symptom that can occur during the infection. The disease is curable.

Recently Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal visited the Turks and Caicos Islands along with their friends. Kelly posted many photos from their vacation at the Turks and Caicos Islands. From the picturesque view of the Island to selfies with her best friend, Kelly gave her fans lots of glimpses of her vacation. In a recent post, Kelly bade goodbye to the islands and posted many photos from the vacation, which included a photo of her and Rick kissing each other on a yacht. She wrote, “Bye bye Turks & Caicos 😢 we had the best time!”.

Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County is a reality TV show which premiered in March 2006. The show revolves around many women from Orange County and traces their personal and professional lives. 15 seasons of the show have already aired on TV. Kelly Dodd appeared from the 11th season till the 15th season. The cast of Real Housewives of Orange County includes Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Tamra Judge and others.

IMAGE: KELLY DODD/ INSTAGRAM

